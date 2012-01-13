* 7-day repo rate jumps 66 bps

* Rate up on large cash demand before holiday

* China FX reserves dip in Q4 to $3.18 trillion

By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Jan 13 China's lending rates jumped on Friday due to worries over tight liquidity as only a small amount of bills will mature next week amid greater demand for cash ahead of the Lunar New Year.

Banks need to prepare an estimated 200 to 300 billion yuan ($31.7 billion - $47.5 billion) to meet demand for the festive season, dealers said.

The market expects that the central bank will conduct reverse repo business next week to meet a shortfall.

A total of 1 billion yuan in Chinese central bank bills are due to mature next week, but no repos are due.

"If the central bank does not conduct a reverse repo next week, market liquidity will be in trouble," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "Demand for cash has definitely increased due to the upcoming holiday."

China's central bank had said it could conduct reverse repo business if necessary to help inject money into the market and would halt bill sales until after the end of the new year in late January.

A dip in foreign exchange purchases also raised concerns that there would be less base money in the financial system, which could affect the supply of funds in future.

China's foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest, fell $20.6 billion in the fourth quarter to $3.18 trillion, central bank data showed on Friday, as a narrowing trade surplus and an outflow of speculative funds reversed the accumulation of dollars.

The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate jumped 66.4 basis points to 4.8456 percent by midday from 4.1816 percent on Thursday.

Dealers and analysts also expect that the PBOC could cut banks' reserve requirement ratio at least three times this year to help ease tight market liquidity.

China's interest rate swaps rose slightly on Friday, with the benchmark five-year IRS up 3 basis points to 2.99 percent, due to relatively tight liquidity.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.8456 4.1816 + 66.40 7-day SHIBOR 4.8383 4.1658 + 67.25 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.3146 Chinese yuan)