By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau

SHANGHAI, April 5 China's money rates jumped on Thursday, as banks held back lending in order to meet their reserve requirement ratios (RRR), after rushing to attract deposits at the end of last quarter.

"The key reason (for the rise in rates) is the payment of RRR," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shenzhen. "Many banks rushed to attract a large amount of deposits at the end of the first quarter, so we need to pay more."

Banks always need to attract deposits during the month- or quarter-end to meet regulatory loan-to-deposit ratios requirements.

At the same time, banks must make regular payments on 5th, 15th and 25th in order to meet the RRR, with the amount of the payment adjusting based on the current volume of deposits. A banks whose deposit base has shrunk can withdraw money from its central bank reserves, while a bank with increasing deposits must add funds to its account at the central bank.

The weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate was up 53.14 basis points at 3.9812 percent at midday, compared with 3.4498 percent at the close on Friday, the last trading day before the Tomb Sweeping holiday. The overnight repo rate, gained 38.21 bps to 3.0253 percent.

The 14-day repo rate rose to 4.0538 percent from 3.5154 percent.

Traders said the impact of RRR payments was usually short-lived so money rates could stabilize or even fall back in coming days.

