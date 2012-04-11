* Banks face large tax payments in April and May

* Dealers expect money could be tighter from end-April

* Seven-day repo rate at 3.7786 percent

By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau

SHANGHAI, April 11 China's short-term borrowing rates rose slightly on Wednesday as market participants remained cautious in the face of annual tax payments due this month, but traders still reported ample liquidity in the market.

Liquidity will be tighter during April and May, as banks make large tax payments.

"The market was cautious due to the tax payment factor, but liquidity is not too bad for now," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

She and several dealers said they expected conditions could be tighter from the end of April to May.

Some market players also expressed concern that the central bank could reduce liquidity injections via open market operations in response to higher-than-expected inflation figures released earlier this week.

China's annual inflation rebounded sharply in March to 3.6 percent, driven by rising food prices.

"If the central bank injects less money into the market, adding in the impact of tax payments, monetary conditions could worsen," the Chinese bank dealer said.

The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate rose to 3.7786 percent from 3.7021 percent at Tuesday's close.

The overnight repo rate inched up to 3.0029 percent from 2.9375 percent, and the 14-day rate rose to 3.7993 percent from 3.7818 percent.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.7786 3.7021 + 7.65 7-day SHIBOR 3.7808 3.7700 + 6.00 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.31 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)