* Market players remains cautions over tax payment

* C.bank injects 112 bln yuan, highest level this year

* Seven-day repo rate at 3.7991 percent

By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau

SHANGHAI, April 12 China's short-term borrowing rates increased slightly on Thursday as banks reserved cash for an annual tax payment due this month, offsetting the effect of a large net injection of liquidity by the central bank this week.

The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate inched up to 3.7991 percent from 3.7808 percent at Wednesday's close.

The overnight repo rate rose slightly to 3.0526 percent from 2.9375 percent, and the 14-day rate gained to 3.8353 percent from 3.7992 percent.

Dealers said they expected conditions to tighten from the end of April to May as banks will meet a large tax payment at that time.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a net 112 billion yuan ($17.75 billion) into the banking system this week, the largest net injection year-to-date.

In addition to pending tax payments, the amount of repos reaching maturity will gradually decline through April, adding to dealer concerns about money market conditions.

"The money supply is good for now. The increase in the money rates was influenced by cautious sentiment," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai, adding that borrowing rates could start to tighten around the end of next week.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.7991 3.0072 + 1.83 7-day SHIBOR 3.7992 3.7808 + 1.84 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.31 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)