* Short end of curve rises on tax payments

* Longer rates fall on abundant liquidity

* Overall money rates likely to fall next week

* Strong March lending figures offset by weak GDP

By Gabriel Wildau

SHANGHAI, April 13 China's short-term borrowing rates were mixed on Friday as the short end of the curve rose on a surge in annual corporate tax payments due, while rates of 14 days and above mostly fell on ample liquidity.

Traders said overall money market rates were likely to fall next week as companies had mostly met their tax requirements.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) reported on Thursday that Chinese bank lending spiked to 1.01 trillion yuan ($160 billion) in March, trumping forecasts and offering a sign of fresh traction in Beijing's bid to boost credit creation to support the cooling economy.

However, the National Bureau of Statistics reported on Friday that China's economy in the first three months of 2012 grew at its slowest pace in nearly three years. The weaker-than-expected reading raising expectations that the government would take more policy action to support growth.

"Many companies have prepared money for annual tax payments, while expectations of relatively loose liquidity have kept institutions from borrowing at the long end of the curve," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

"While the economic weakening will continue to herald possible monetary relaxation, the timing of the next easing step could be put off by the strong lending in March, which has kept market liquidity quite loose," he said.

Chinese firms pay initial corporate income tax each month but balance their quarterly and annual taxes during a subsequent grace period. Annual tax payments for the previous year are typically balanced in April.

Reflecting high demand on Friday for short-term funds, the weighted-average overnight repo rate jumped 45 basis points to 3.5034 percent from 3.0522 percent at the close on Thursday.

The benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate inched up to 3.8049 percent from 3.7969 percent.

The 14-day rate fell to 3.8587 percent from 3.8757 percent. Most other longer-term repo rates were lower as well.

Chinese interest rate swaps did not change much, as traders said strong March lending data offset the weak GDP figures. Benchmark five-year IRS edged up 2 bps to 3.42 percent.

One-year IRS dropped 4 bps to 3.21 percent, while the 10-year IRS rose 4 bps to 3.5 percent.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.7991 3.0072 + 1.83 7-day SHIBOR 3.7992 3.7808 + 1.84 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.31 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Edmund Klamann)