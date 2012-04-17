* Money conditions improve after bank reserve refunds

* Caution lingers ahead of corporate tax payments

* C.bank to drain 33 billion yuan via open market

By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau

SHANGHAI, April 17 China's short-term borrowing rates eased on Tuesday, with dealers citing relatively ample liquidity, but concern over the effect of annual corporate tax payments due in April and May kept the key seven-day repo rate at a high level.

Traders said money conditions improved this week after the central bank refunded capital to banks that was previously set aside to meet reserve requirement changes.

Expectations that the central bank would inject a large amount of funds into the market this week also lifted liquidity.

The central bank will drain 33 billion yuan ($5.23 billion) from money markets via 28-day bond repurchase agreements on Tuesday, while a total of 105 billion yuan in central bank bills and repos are due to mature this week.

"Market liquidity is not too bad for now, but the seven-day repo rate is still at a high level, which shows the market is very cautious," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai.

Dealers said market players remained wary because of pending corporate tax payments that would cause funds to flow to the People's Bank of China in the form of fiscal deposits between April and May.

The benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate fell to 3.7617 percent from 3.8061 percent but remained above 3.5 percent, signifying a relatively higher degree of caution.

The 14-day rate inched up to 3.8687 percent from 3.8677 percent, while the one-day repo rate fell to 3.0113 percent from 3.2933 percent.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.7617 3.8061 - 4.44 7-day SHIBOR 3.7517 3.8000 - 4.83 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.31 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Chris Lewis)