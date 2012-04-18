* Market expectations of money injection via open market

* Annual corporate tax payments keep market cautious

By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau

SHANGHAI, April 18 China's short-term borrowing rates eased on Wednesday as dealers said liquidity in the market improved on expectations that the central bank would inject funds into the market this week.

A total of 105 billion yuan ($16.7 billion) in central bank bills and repos are due to mature this week. Taking into account Thursday's 33 billion yuan withdrawal via 28-day bond repurchase agreements, the central bank is so far on pace to inject a net 72 billion yuan into the market this week.

More funds will be withdrawn on Thursday via the central bank's auction of 91-day repos, but dealers expect this amount to be capped.

"There is a large possibility that the central bank will inject funds into market this week, as the PBOC has not drained money higher than 30 billion via 91-day repos at all this year," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shenzhen.

Dealers said money rates were still high compared to the same period last year, as caution lingers over annual corporate tax payments due in April and May, which drain money from the system.

The benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate fell to 3.7557 percent from 3.7622 percent but remained above 3.5 percent, signifying a cautious attitude by banks.

The 14-day repo rate inched down to 3.7959 percent from 3.8667 percent, while the one-day repo rate fell to 3.0018 percent from 3.0101 percent.

Traders said money conditions improved this week after the central bank returned funds to banks that were set aside to meet reserve requirements at the beginning of April.

Banks whose total deposits declined between April 5 - the first deadline for reserve requirement payments following the end of the first quarter - and the most recent reserve requirement deadline on April 15 would have received additional funds from the central bank.

Such intra-month declines are increasingly common, as banks use various temporary measures to boost their headline deposit totals near the end of each quarter.

"It's not very hard to borrow money for now, big banks are willing to lend money," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "We are not lacking money, just feeling cautious."

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.7557 3.7622 - 0.65 7-day SHIBOR 3.7488 3.7517 - 0.29 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.3015 Chinese yuan)