* Overnight and 14-day repo rates jump

* Dealers say conditions tighter than before

* Official media push government to cut interest rate

By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau

SHANGHAI, June 6 China's overnight and 14-day money rates rose on Wednesday, with dealers reporting a slow but significant tightening of liquidity.

"This is a 'compensatory rise' after yesterday's payments (to meet the required reserve ratio (RRR)), which caused a rise in the seven-day repo," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. "Money conditions have started to tighten."

Banks must make regular payments on the 5th, 15th and 25th in order to meet the RRR, with the amount of the payment adjusted in line with their current volume of deposits.

Dealers said money rates have little potential to fall sharply, even now that the RRR deadline has passed.

Meanwhile, the official China Securities Journal featured a a front-page commentary that said policymakers may need to cut interest rates soon to avoid a major slowdown in economic growth and boost market confidence.

"Money rates are more sensitive to an RRR cut. Even if China cuts interest rates, it still has little potential to fall sharply," the Chinese bank dealer said.

The shortest overnight rate jumped 20.52 bps to 2.0052 percent, with 14-day rate rising 12.37 bps to 2.8877 percent.

The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate was little changed at 2.5860 percent near midday.

China's interest-rate swaps (IRS) continued to rise on Wednesday, with one-year interest-rate swaps rising to 2.51 percent - up 8 bps from Tuesday's close - and five-year IRS up to 2.81 percent by midday.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.5998 2.2343 +6.55 7-day SHIBOR 2.5967 2.5183 +7.84 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3690 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Kim Coghill)