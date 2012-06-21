* Benchmark money rate at highest point in nearly 4 months

* Deposit outflow from big banks crimps liquidity

* High tax payments due in June also a factor

* Traders see c.bank injecting liquidity in coming weeks

By Gabriel Wildau

SHANGHAI, June 21 China's benchmark money rates reached a nearly four-month high on Thursday, as a deposit outflow from big banks caused them to scale back interbank lending.

"Half-year-end factors are definitely part of the story, but I think the main reason is that deposits at some of the big banks have declined rather fiercely," said a dealer at a major state-owned bank in Beijing.

Deposits at China's "big four" state-owned commercial banks slumped by 460 billion yuan ($72.33 billion) in June, the 21st Century Business Herald reported on Thursday, citing bank sources.

The outflow has hurt the liquidity of the big banks, which are the main lenders in the interbank market.

Money market rates often spike near the end of each month, quarter, and half-year, as banks compete for deposits to meet the regulatory loan-to-deposit ratio and other regulatory assessments, as well as banks' own internal targets.

But the state-owned bank dealer pointed out that the spike in rates this week has occurred earlier than usual. Traditionally, such month-end factors appear only in the final week of the month.

The benchmark seven-day weighted bond repurchase rate jumped 93.54 basis points to 4.3899 percent near midday, which would be its highest close since Feb 24, just before a cut in banks' required reserve ratio (RRR) took effect.

The seven day rate has now risen 182 bps since Monday's close at 2.5684 percent.

The 14-day rate on Thursday rose 29.99 bps to 3.6128, which would be its highest close since April 6.

Traders say the central bank is likely to take action over the next several weeks to inject liquidity into the market, either through a cut in banks' required reserve ratio, or through open market operations, or both.

Already this week, The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a net 55 bln yuan into the market through normal open market operations this week, its largest net injection since April.

If the central bank does not act, rates could remain high through the first week of next month. Funds that have flowed out of normal bank deposits and into higher-yielding "wealth management products" this month will likely flow back into deposits near the end of the month. That is because such products are often timed to mature just before quarter end.

But the boost in reported deposits will mean banks will be forced to set aside more cash to meet the RRR, currently set at 20 percent. The additional outflow of cash could keep conditions tight through July 5, when the first RRR payments in July come due.

Another factor crimping liquidity is tax payments due in June, said Wu Fangfang, rates analyst at Bank of China in Shanghai.

"Usually in June, tax payments increase on a seasonal basis," he said.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.3899 3.4545 93.54 7-day SHIBOR 4.3083 3.4163 89.20 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3599 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Richard Pullin)