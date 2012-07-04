* China c.bank asks banks about demand for reverse repos

* But impact limited due to short duration

* Market still expects RRR cut in July

* Banks face regular RRR payment on July 5

By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau

SHANGHAI, July 4 China's short-term lending rates slumped on Wednesday on expectations of another short-term liquidity injection, after the central bank asked commercial banks about demand for reverse bond repurchase agreements.

The central bank may inject funds via reverse repos to boost liquidity on Thursday, dealers said, after it surprised the market by injecting 143 billion yuan ($22.51 billion) through such operations on Tuesday.

"This time, the central bank is really generous. Rates are falling," said a dealer at a local bank in north China.

But market players said they still harbour doubts about whether the reverse repos can provide a sustained boost to market liquidity, given their short duration. Tuesday's auctions were for seven- and 14-day tenors, and Thursday will likely be the same.

Given the strong liquidity pressure many banks are now facing, some traders expect a cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) this month.

On July 5, banks will make regular payments to meet their RRR obligations. The payment is expected to be bigger than usual due to a surge in deposits at the end of June, dealers said. Banks adjust their RRR payments on the 5th, 15th, and 25th of each month in line with the current balance of deposits.

The benchmark seven-day weighted-average bond repurchase rate slumped 31.12 percent to 3.8615 percent at midday from Tuesday's close of 4.1727 percent.

The overnight repo rate tumbled to 2.6353 percent from 3.2513 percent and tenors of 14-days fell to 4.3860 basis points.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.8615 4.1727 -31.12 7-day SHIBOR 3.8558 4.1650 -30.92 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3523 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)