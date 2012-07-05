* Benchmark 7-day repo rate up on reserve payments

By Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada

SHANGHAI, July 5 China's benchmark seven-day repo rate rose 15 basis points on Thursday as banks rushed to set aside cash to meet reserve requirements but other tenors mostly fell on views that the tight liquidity conditions will ease soon, traders said.

Chinese banks, which are required to adjust their deposit reserves on the fifth, 15th and 25th of each month, saw an increase in deposits during the last two weeks of June as they pushed to attract more savers to polish their half-year financial statements, trader said.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) moved to relieve the liquidity squeeze by injecting 45 billion yuan ($7.1 billion) into the money market through seven-day and 14-day reverse bond repurchase agreements (reverse repos) in its regular open market activities on Thursday.

The central bank injected a net 225 billion yuan into the market this week also via reverse repo business on Tuesday and maturing PBOC bills and repos, up from a net injection of 198 billion yuan last week.

"A lingering liquidity squeeze has kept the seven-day repo rate at a high level," said a trader in a major Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai. "But many investors are also expecting a possible ease of flows after banks pay the reserves today."

The benchmark seven-day weighted-average bond repurchase rate rose to 4.0178 percent at midday from Wednesday's close of 3.8655 percent.

But the overnight repo rate edged down to 2.6138 percent from 2.6328 percent and tenors of 14-days fell to 4.3394 percent from 4.3824 percent.

RESERVE CUT

Despite the short-term boost in liquidity provided by reverse repos, many market players doubt the situation will improve over the longer term and thus expect a cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) this month.

The PBOC pledged last Friday that it would fine tune policy to weather a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy and state media urged this week a quick fix to the liquidity squeeze, boosting expectations of an RRR cut, traders say.

Facing a worse-than-expected economic slowdown, the PBOC has cut RRR twice this year, in February and May, and reduced benchmark interest rates in June.

Now traders say the PBOC may cut RRR again by 50 basis points as early as next week, which will expand the monetary base by about 430 billion yuan.

Traders believe the seven-day repo rate could fall to around 3 percent after a possible RRR cut.

The PBOC is also expected to cut interest rates in the current quarter amid widespread expectations that China's consumer price inflation will drop below 3 percent in June for the first time since June 2010, traders say.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.0178 3.8655 +15.23 7-day SHIBOR 3.9900 3.8558 +13.42 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.35 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Eric Meijer)