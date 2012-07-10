* Short-term c.bank fund injection seen as stop-gap

By Gabriel Wildau

SHANGHAI, July 10 China's money market rates were flat on Tuesday, as the market maintained a wait-and-see posture as it anticipates further monetary easing soon.

Traders widely expect the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to cut banks' required reserve ratio (RRR) this month - possibly as early as this week.

"I personally think the probability is relatively large," said a trader at a city commercial bank of a RRR cut.

The central bank injected 50 billion yuan into the banking system via seven-day reverse repos on Tuesday, making this the third straight week in which it has used short-term measures to prop up liquidity.

But with a net 100 billion yuan due to drain from the system this week due to the maturing of reverse repos issued in the past two weeks, Tuesday's action appears to be another stop-gap measure in advance of more decisive action to come.

"For now, seven days is enough because it gets us through the 15th," said a trader, referring to July 15, when commercial banks' will adjust their central bank reserves in line with their current balance of deposits to meet the RRR.

RRR payments or refunds, occur on the 5th, 15th, and 25th of each month. If deposits increase, commercial banks must add to their reserves at the central bank, draining liquidity from the system.

But with the rush to boost deposits at the half-year mark now past, traders expect that most banks will experience net deposit outflows in the first two weeks of July. This means that a portion of the reserves previously held at the central bank will flow back into the banking system.

Still, traders warn that short-term reverse repos cannot be a substitute for the more sustained impact on liquidity that comes from an RRR cut.

In a measure of the extent to which ample liquidity is coexisting with uncertainty over future conditions, the spread between the overnight and seven-day tenors touched a six-month high of 140 bps last Thursday.

At 97 bps near midday Tuesday, the spread still higher than at any point between May 15 and July 3 and well above the 2012 average of 64 bps.

Traders say the overnight rate, which the reverse repos have kept at a low level, could rise strongly, narrowing this spread, if the central bank does not cut RRR or at least boost the volume of its fund injections via reverse repos.

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.3143 3.3554 -4.11 7-day SHIBOR 2.3277 2.3437 -1.60 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)