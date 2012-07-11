* Liquidity ample as 7-day repo rate reaches 3-week low

By Gabriel Wildau

SHANGHAI, July 11 China's benchmark interbank lending rate hit a three-week low on Wednesday, as strong export data and expected central bank reserve refunds due next week raised expectations for continued loose liquidity in the coming weeks.

Traders now say the central bank is likely to delay a cut in required reserve ratio (RRR) for banks until late July or early August.

"Yesterday's export data was pretty good, and now the central bank has started up with forward repos, so it seems like (the next RRR cut) will be delayed for a bit," said a trader at a major state-owned bank in Beijing.

Exports grew faster than expected in June, data released Tuesday showed, while imports were weak, leading to a trade surplus of $31.7 billion dollars, $13 billion higher than in May.

The higher surplus means a larger injection of base money into the banking system as the central bank uses yuan to purchase foreign exchange inflows from commercial banks, boosting market liquidity and reducing the need for an RRR cut.

The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate fell 4.56 basis points to 3.2810 percent a t midday, while the overnight rate was essentially unchanged, reaching 2.3576 percent at midday.

After injecting 50 billion yuan ($7.85 billion) into the money markets via seven-day reverse repos on Tuesday, the central bank reversed course on Wednesday, surveying banks about demand for standard 28-day and 91-day repos likely to be sold on Thursday. Such repos would drain funds from the market.

Given the small volume compared to earlier reverse repo sales, traders say Tuesday's injection was likely aimed at individual banks in need of short-term liquidity to fill the gap left by the maturity of reverse repos issued over the last two weeks.

But the need is only short-term because the market expects a boost in liquidity via refunds of central bank reserves on July 15th, the next data on which RRR assessments will occur.

Banks likely experienced deposit outflows in early July following the rush of short-term deposits that banks typically attract at the end of each quarter to meet regulatory checks and prettify their quarterly financial reports.

The decline in deposits will mean a fall in the volume of reserves they are required to hold at the central bank.

The targeted reverse repos notwithstanding, traders say liquidity is ample for the system as a whole. They expect the seven-day rate to fall further over the next week, though not to approach the lows reached in May, when the seven-day rate touched 2.17 percent.

"Expectations aren't as big as before," said the trader on the possibility of an RRR cut this week or next.

Still, the forward repos expected to be issued on Thursday could be aimed at smoothing out the impact of a possible RRR cut planned for the end of July or early August, she said.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.2810 3.3266 -4.56 7-day SHIBOR 2.2663 3.3142 -4.79 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.3659 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Ed Lane)