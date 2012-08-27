* Domestic market is disappointed at lack of easing steps * Industrial profits down in fresh sign of growth slowdown * Overseas market still hopeful of policy relaxation * Most money market rates fall as liquidity improves By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Aug 27 China's interest rate swaps rose to three-month highs on Monday, with investors disappointed by the central bank's reluctance to take further steps to boost the economy. In the latest sign of the slowdown of the world's second-largest economy, the government announced on Monday that China's industrial profits dropped 5.4 percent in July from a year ago, deteriorating from June's 1.7 percent decline. For over a month, traders have consistently told Reuters that the market expects the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to take fresh easing steps to boost the economic growth in the very near term, but the central bank has refrained from doing so. The PBOC did cut banks' required reserve ratios (RRR) and official interest rates each twice so far this year, with the latest interest rate cut occurring in early July. While the domestic market has increasingly felt frustrated by the central bank's caution, overseas investors appear confident that another RRR or rate cut may occur soon, causing offshore IRS to fall less than their onshore counterparts, traders said. "While the economy has been performing worse than expected since April, (domestic) investors are very much disappointed at the slowness of the PBOC's monetary easing," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "But (onshore) IRS have really risen too much in recent several weeks, and the potential for them to rise sharply again will be limited in the near term." SPREADS The benchmark onshore five-year IRS rose 6.5 basis points to 3.10 percent by midday from Friday's close, while the 10-year IRS advanced 11.67 bps to 3.25 percent. Both hit their highest levels since mid-May. In comparison, offshore five-year non-deliverable IRS rose 3 bps to 2.82 percent, while 10-years also rose 3 bps to 3 percent, with their spreads against corresponding onshore IRS hitting the widest levels this year. Most China's money market rates fell on Monday as liquidity improved after the central bank conducted large-scale reverse bond repurchase business last week to inject a net 278 billion yuan ($43.76 billion) short-term money into the market. Traders and analysts widely interpreted the PBOC move as a substitute for an RRR cut. In addition, reverse repos also enable the central bank to provide explicit guidance on interest rates to the market via its auction rate, traders said. The benchmark seven-day repo rate dropped 16.39 bps to 3.4506 percent at midday. The 14-day repo edged down 1.33 bps to 3.5171 percent but the overnight rate inched up 0.53 to 2.7023 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.4506 3.6145 -16.39 7-day SHIBOR 3.4508 3.6200 -16.92 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3576 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Kim Coghill)