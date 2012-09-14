* Key 5-year IRS jump 14 bps to intraday high of 3.32 percent * U.S. announced aggressive QE3, boosting worries over inflation in China * No expectation of monetary policy changes - traders By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Sept 14 China's interest rate swaps rose sharply on Friday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced an aggressive new stimulus plan to drive job creation, provoking concerns that the move might aggravate domestic inflation. The Fed announced on Thursday it would pump $40 billion per month into the U.S. economy until it sees a sustained upturn in employment. "Because of QE3, the pressure of China's inflation will increase, so long-term rates rose more sharply as they are more sensitive to inflation," said a dealer at an Asian bank in Shanghai. However, the third round of quantitative easing in the U.S. is unlikely to impact domestic monetary policies, said E Yongjian, a researcher at the Bank of Communications. "Inflation is the key concern for China. This is why the government is continuing to use the bond repurchase contracts to control liquidity, instead of cutting the reserve requirement ratio," he said. He added that QE3 is expected to put upward pressure on global commodity prices, which would increase inflationary pressure in China. Commodity futures prices in Shanghai spiked in morning trade following the Fed's announcement. The benchmark five-year IRS jumped to its intraday high of 3.32 percent, up 14 basis points from 3.18 percent at the close on Thursday. It was trading around 3.26 percent around midday. One-year IRS was at 3.13 percent, up from Thursday's close of 3.09 percent, while 10-year IRS rose to 3.40 percent from 3.23 percent on Thursday. In the money market, money rates fell slightly, which dealers attributed to ample liquidity. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate fell 7.18 basis points to 3.3642 percent from 3.4360 percent at the close on Thursday. The 14-day repo rate fell to 3.2892 percent from 3.4360 percent, and the shortest overnight one-day repo rate fell to 2.6808 percent from 2.6878 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.3642 3.4360 - 7.18 7-day SHIBOR 3.6533 3.4350 - 7.17 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)