* Seven-day repo rate falls 19 bps on abundant liquidity * PBOC's light injection causes 87 bln yuan net drain Thurs * Weekly drain of 221 bln yuan second biggest this year * Little room for 7-day repo rate to fall further - traders By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Oct 18 China's main benchmark money rate fell 19 basis points to a five-week low on Thursday, despite a huge net cash drain in open market operations. The central bank allowed a net 221 billion yuan to drain from money markets this week as previously issued reverse repos matured, the second-largest drain of the year. However, both drains occurred in the aftermath of week-long holidays, absorbing excess cash previously injected into the system to tide banks over while markets were closed. "This week's drain is a typical central bank re-adjustment of liquidity after the holiday, so it does not have a major impact on the money markets," said a trader at a major Chinese state-owned bank in Beijing. "But the seven-day repo rate has fallen too much this week, and it will have limited room to fall further in coming weeks." The weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate dropped to 2.6817 percent in late morning trade, its lowest since Sept. 4 and down from Wednesday's close of 2.8683 percent. It has stayed below the 3 percent line that market watchers say signals loose conditions all this week. Liquidity has been improving since Oct. 8, when the market resumed trading after a long holiday. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted 30 billion yuan ($4.8 billion) in reverse repos on Thursday to help some banks that lacked funds, but with 117 billion yuan worth of reverse repos maturing the same day, the central bank ended up draining a net 87 billion yuan for the day. Among other tenors, the one-day rate fell to 2.2021 percent from 2.2258 percent but the 14-day repo rate rose to 3.4044 percent from 3.1801 percent. Traders said there was no impact from China's third-quarter economic figures released on Thursday, as the data was in line with expectations and had been factored into market rates. China's economy grew 7.4 percent in the July-September quarter from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday, the slowest pace since the first quarter of 2009 as the global financial crisis raged. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.6817 2.8683 - 18.66 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.2558 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)