* PBOC pre-holiday injections believed a main source * Speculation of capital inflows and PBOC FX intervention * Benchmark seven-day repo rate hits six-week low * Room for further fall in money rates seen limited By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Oct 19 China's money rates fell to a six-week low on Friday because of the lingering effect of huge cash injections by the central bank in late September, traders said. The People's Bank of China drained 221 billion yuan ($35.36 billion) from money markets this week, but there was still enough liquidity in the system, traders said. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate edged down 1 basis point to a six-week low of 2.6813 percent by midday, down from Thursday's close of 2.6906 percent. The rate has stayed below the 3 percent line that market watchers say signals loose conditions all week. Some traders speculated that capital inflows into China may have picked up after the U.S. Federal Reserve launched a third around of quantitative easing (QE3) in the middle of September, helping improve overall global liquidity conditions and putting upward pressure on the value of the yuan. The yuan has hit repeated record highs versus the dollar in October, sparking speculation that the PBOC is buying more dollars in the domestic foreign exchange market, which would also inject net yuan liquidity into the system. Other said that deposits at banks may have jumped. "The influx of interbank liquidity is no coincidence in our opinion, and was most likely driven by further increase in banking deposits and an FX intervention by the PBOC," said Wee-Khoon Chong, a fixed income strategist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong. "Our view is that liquidity conditions will remains ample for now." The 14-day repo rate edged down to 3.3941 percent from 3.4013 percent, but the one-day rate inched up to 2.2022 percent from 2.1999 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.6813 2.6906 - 0.93 7-day SHIBOR 2.6868 2.6800 + 0.68 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.2503 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)