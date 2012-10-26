* 7-day repo rate up at 3.7159 pct from 3.6225 pct * Swaps down slightly * Traders say market is tight SHANGHAI, Oct 26 China's money rates rose again on Friday, set to close out the week on a strong upward trajectory as the central bank let cash drain out of money markets for a second consecutive week. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a net drain of 70 billion yuan ($11.21 billion) this week through open market operations on Tuesday and Thursday. This was the second week the PBOC vacuumed up cash after making record-setting injections in the run-up to the week-long holiday at the beginning of October. Three consecutive weeks of injections totalling 630 billion yuan caused the benchmark weighted average seven-day bond repurchase rate to slump below 3 percent by mid-month. Traders say the market has tightened significantly this week, with banks increasingly holding onto funds. The seven-day bond repo rate rose again by more than 9 basis points to 3.7159 percent from 3.6225 percent at the close on Thursday. The 14-day repo rate rose to 3.8494 percent from 3.6891 percent, and the shortest overnight one-day repo rate shot up to 3.3838 percent from 2.8382 percent. In the bond market, interest rate swaps (IRS) fell slightly on Friday. One-year IRS was at 3.12 percent, down from Thursday's close of 3.14 percent, while the benchmark five-year IRS dipped to 3.28 percent from 3.29 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.7159 3.6225 + 9.34 7-day SHIBOR 3.5867 3.6175 - 3.08 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.2417 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)