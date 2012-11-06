* Benchmark 7-day repo rate falls 13 bps to 3.2033 pct * Central bank injects 277 bln yuan via reverse repos * Market players expect sustained ample liquidity during NPC meeting SHANGHAI, Nov 6 China's money rates slid on Tuesday after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 277 billion yuan ($44.35 billion) into the banking system during open market operations. After the injection of funds through reverse bond repurchase agreements, the benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate fell to 3.2033 percent, down 12.58 basis points from Monday's close of 3.3291 percent. The 14-day repo rate was little changed at 3.4261 percent from 3.3291 percent, and the shortest overnight one-day repo rate slumped to 2.5407 percent from 2.6945 percent. Dealers said they expect money conditions to remain loose as the Communist Party Congress gets underway on Thursday for a complicated, once-a-decade transition to a fifth generation of leaders. China's interest rate swaps (IRS) were little changed on Tuesday as market players awaited upcoming monthly data, including key inflation readings that inform central bank decision-making about monetary policy. One-year IRS were at 3.16 percent, down 1 basis point from Monday's close of 3.17 percent, while the benchmark five-year IRS dipped to 3.38 percent from 3.39 percent on Monday. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.2033 3.3291 -12.58 7-day SHIBOR 3.1952 3.3308 -13.56 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.25 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)