SHANGHAI, March 12 China's benchmark money rate rose for a second day on Tuesday after the central bank drained 28 billion yuan ($4.50 billion) from the interbank market during open market operations in the morning, its largest intra-day drain since Feb. 19. The benchmark seven-day repo rate gained 5.3 basis points (bps) to 3.04 percent, while the 14-day repo rate slid 4.66 bps. The overnight rate gave up over 12 bps to trade at 2.10 percent, but all the key rates remained near or below 3 percent, which dealers say represents comfortable liquidity conditions. Dealers said that while liquidity is relaxed, the market is watching for Wednesday's demand survey conducted by the central bank, which will hint at whether regulators will resume injecting funds on Thursday or continue to drain them. The central bank has drained a net 584 billion yuan ($93.92 billion)from the market so far in 2013, but conditions remain loose. Market observers attribute the current relaxed liquidity environment to signs that foreign hot money is flowing into China again and to the central bank moves to prevent the yuan exchange rate from appreciating, which have injected yuan into the market as a side effect. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.0425 2.9894 +5.31 7-day SHIBOR 3.0700 2.9980 +7.20 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.2181 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)