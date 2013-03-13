* PBOC polls primary dealers on reverse repo demand * Seven-day repo rate falls nearly 3 bps to 3.01 pct SHANGHAI, March 13 China's benchmark seven-day money rate slid on Wednesday after the central bank polled primary dealers about demand for reverse repos, suggesting the People's Bank of China (PBOC) might inject cash during Thursday's open market operations. The seven-day repo rate dropped nearly three basis points to 3.01 percent during the morning session, and the overnight rate also adjusted slightly downward to 2.07 percent. The 14-day repo rate, however, rose by more than 20 basis points to 2.96 percent. The PBOC has drained funds from the interbank market steadily since markets reopened on Feb. 18 at the end of the Chinese Spring Festival holiday, but liquidity has remained ample, keeping downward pressure on short-term rates, which remain at or below 3 percent. It drained 26 billion yuan ($4.18 billion) on Tuesday during open market operations, bringing the net drain for 2013 up to 584 billion yuan. However, the drains have been offset by inflows of foreign money, stronger exports, and actions by the central bank to sterilise inflows and stabilise the exchange rate, which have injected yuan into financial markets. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.0123 3.0410 -2.87 7-day SHIBOR 3.0350 3.0700 -3.50 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - Markets spin on liquidity switches - More TSF, less loans in 2013 - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity, but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.2162 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)