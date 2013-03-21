SHANGHAI, March 21 China's primary short-term money rates slid on Thursday despite an additional drain of funds by the central bank during open market operations, with the exception of the 14-day contract which rose on cyclical demand to meet regulatory requirements. Banks are preparing cash for the end of the quarter, at which time they are required to escrow funds to keep their loan-to-deposit ratio in line. Since the 14-day repo allows them to cross over into the next quarter, demand for this tenor has consistently pushed up rates. "Conditions are still relaxed, with the exception of 14- and 21-day tenors that cross the Tomb Sweeping Day weekend," said a trader at a Shanghai bank, referring to an upcoming holiday. However, overall rates are still near 3 percent, signalling accommodative conditions, traders say, and short term liquidity is still comfortable. The benchmark seven-day repo rate, for example, lost nearly 23 basis points, dropping from 3.29 percent to 3.06 percent. China's Tomb Sweeping festival will see mainland markets close from April 4-6. Banks usually prepare cash in the run-up to such holidays to meet spot cash demand, putting temporary upward pressure on rates. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.0598 3.2896 -22.98 7-day SHIBOR 3.0400 3.2780 -23.80 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - Markets spin on liquidity switches - More TSF, less loans in 2013 - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity, but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)