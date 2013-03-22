SHANGHAI, March 22 China's shorter-term money rates fell on Friday on ample liquidity in the market, but the longer term rates rose further due to demand for funds ahead of a national holiday and the end of the quarter. The uptick in rates for 14- and 21-day repos has been a trend all week and is consistent with bank behaviour in the run-up to regulatory measurements of loan-to-deposit ratios. But the durability of generally ample liquidity conditions, even as the People's Bank of China continues to drain funds during open market operations, is attributed to longer term trends. For one, many dealers believe hot money inflows are back to stay, after signs that foreign funds speculating on yuan appreciation surged in January. The central bank must sterilise such inflows by buying up forex, incidentally dumping yuan into the interbank system. A research note distributed to clients by Barclays on Friday also suggested that increased restrictions put on banks' sales of wealth-management products (WMPs) might be pushing investors to bail out of WMPs as yields decline and return their funds to ordinary bank deposits, which would reduce banks' need to tap the interbank market. The volume-weighted average benchmark seven-day repo rate stood at 2.93 during the morning session, down from Thursday's close of 3.06, while the overnight rate <CN1DRP=CFXS. slumped by over 16 basis points to 1.75. Rates around or below 3 percent are considered indicative of loose conditions by traders. The 14-day rate, however, rose slightly to 3.6925 after climbing all week, and the 21-day tenor, which crosses the upcoming Tomb Sweeping Festival that will see markets close from April 4-6, was closing on 4 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.9296 3.0616 -13.2 7-day SHIBOR 2.9760 3.0400 -6.1 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - Capital inflows spur tightening worries - Markets spin on liquidity switches - More TSF, less loans in 2013 - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity, but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)