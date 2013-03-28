* Main 7-day repo rate up 31 bps but still at low level * 14-day rate drops while overnight rate inches up * Forex inflows support liquidity By Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, March 28 China's money rates were mixed on Thursday as cash calls ahead of the end of the first quarter offset abundant liquidity in the market, traders said. Strong foreign exchange inflows since the start of this year have ensured money conditions remain comfortable even at times when there is need for greater cash to meet regulatory requirements, traders said. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate gained 31 basis points to 3.17 percent by midday on Thursday, still a relatively low level. The 14-day repo rate fell to 3.87 percent from Wednesday's 3.98 percent, while the overnight rate inched up to 1.74 percent from 1.73 percent. Traders said an abundance of liquidity in the market meant the main seven-day rate could fall as early as Friday afternoon when institutions have prepared enough cash for demand at the end of the quarter. "The 7-day rte rallied today due to end-quarter demand," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "But the temporary demand could fade out as early as tomorrow afternoon." The market is awaiting central bank data due out this week or next on the volume of foreign exchange purchases by Chinese banks, including the central bank, in February. Chinese banks purchased a record 683.7 billion yuan in January, a record high. Loose liquidity conditions in recent weeks suggest that central bank foreign exchange purchases, which add to the base money supply, remained heavy in February. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.1758 2.8637 +31.21 7-day SHIBOR 3.1770 2.8490 +32.80 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - Markets spin on liquidity switches - More non-bank financing in 2013 - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity, but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)