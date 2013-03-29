* Quarter-end demand boosts 1-day rate, jumps 95 bps * Key 7-day rate rises 24 bps to 3.42 percent By Chen Yixin and Adam Jourdan SHANGHAI, March 29 China's shortest overnight money rate jumped over 95 basis points on Friday due to strong demand for funds ahead of the quarter-end, while other rates remained mixed. The overnight rate jumped to 2.70 percent from 1.75 percent on Thursday, while the 14-day repo rate fell back to 3.54 percent from 3.84 percent. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate had gained 24 basis points to 3.42 percent by midday. Dealers said the rise in the seven-day money rate was because the effective length of the loan would be longer than seven days due to a Chinese public holiday next week. This means that the seven day loan will actually extend to 10 days, boosting demand for the tenor. Market participants expected money conditions to continue to ease in the near term due to strong foreign exchange inflows. The market is waiting for central bank data due this week or next week on the volume of foreign exchange purchases in February by Chinese banks, including the central bank. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.4230 3.1856 +23.74 7-day SHIBOR 3.3940 3.1770 +21.70 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - Markets spin on liquidity switches - More TSF, less loans in 2013 - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity, but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Joseph Radford)