* Overnight rate tumbles 70 bps to 2.00 pct * Key 7-day money rate falls 5 bps to 3.40 pct * Rates at low levels, unlikely to fall further * Foreign exchange inflows boost liquidity By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, April 1 China's overnight funding rate slumped on Monday as fund demand waned following the end of the quarter, but the benchmark seven-day rate only dipped slightly as market players remained cautious over demand during an upcoming national holiday. The overnight weighted-average bond repurchase rate dropped 70 basis points (bps) to 2.00 percent, while the 14-day repo rate fell to 3.43 percent from 3.57 percent on Friday. The benchmark seven-day rate fell five bps to 3.40 percent by midday. Rates may have little room to fall further in advance of a national holiday lataer this week. China's markets will be closed on April 4 and 5 for Tomb Sweeping Day. Dealers said money conditions could remain ample in the near term, thanks mainly to foreign exchange inflows. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.3956 3.4419 -4.63 7-day SHIBOR 3.4040 3.3940 -1.00 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - Markets spin on liquidity switches - More TSF, less loans in 2013 - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity, but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Kim Coghill)