* Benchmark 7-day money rate almost unchanged at 3.28 pct * Possible first sign of less capital inflow - traders * China March CPI at 2.1 pct y/y, lower than expected * PBOC conducts net injection of money in open market By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, April 9 China's money rates stayed stable on Monday, brushing aside the country's milder-than-expected March inflation and the central bank's modest open market operations, which traders said might signal that heavy capital inflows have been slowing. The benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate remained little changed at 3.28 percent by midday, while the overnight rate dropped 3 bps to 2.15 percent and the 14-day rate slipped 1 bp to 3.08 percent. China's annual consumer inflation eased to 2.1 percent in March from February's 3.2 percent, lower than expectations of 2.4 percent, while producer price deflation deepened, data showed on Tuesday, leaving policymakers room to keep monetary conditions easy and nurture a nascent recovery. In another development, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) drained 30 billion yuan ($4.84 billion) from the money markets through 28-day repos in its regular open market operations on Tuesday. But with a combined 41 billion yuan in central bank repos and bills maturing on Tuesday, the central bank will actually end up the day injecting 11 billion yuan into the markets, according to Reuters calculations. "The seven-day repo rate has remained above 3 percent since late March despite mild PBOC operations, that could be the first sign that large-scale capital inflows into China this year are slowing," said a trader at a Chinese state-run bank in Beijing. Still, traders were confident that money conditions will remain relatively comfortable in the near term, propelled in part by central bank bills due to mature this month and be injected into the market. A total of 105 billion yuan will mature in April, according to Reuters calculations. The PBOC has been mopping up funds via its open market operations for most of the year due to an abundance of liquidity in the money markets, driven mainly by unexpected heavy capital inflows since late last year. The central bank, together with Chinese commercial banks, purchased a record-high net 683.7 billion yuan equivalent in foreign exchange in January. Though imprecise, these purchases serve as a rough proxy for capital inflows into China. In the same month, the PBOC's foreign exchange assets rose by 351.51 billion yuan, according to central bank data. Taken together, these figures indicate that the PBOC was responsible for more than half of net forex purchases by Chinese banks in January. That shows how aggressive the PBOC was about mopping up excess dollars from the interbank market to rein in the yuan while injecting base money into the banking system. In order to hold the Chinese currency steady, the PBOC has had to intervene to mop up large quantity of foreign currencies that flows into China. It then has to sterilize - via open market operations - excessive yuan liquidity being pumped into the money markets. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.2769 3.2838 - 0.69 7-day SHIBOR 3.2880 3.2790 + 0.90 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - Markets spin on liquidity switches - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent months