* 7-day repo rate down 7 bps but 14-day repo up 8 bp * March trade data shows less capital inflows * Ample liquidity partly due to maturing PBOC bills * Tax payments will cap supply in coming couple of months By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, April 10 China's money rates were mixed on Wednesday as a recent slowdown of capital inflows - illustrated by March's trade deficit - was offset by the system's still-abundant liquidity and optimism over future supply, traders said. The benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate dropped nearly 7 basis points to 3.2 percent by midday, while the overnight rate slipped 2 bps to 2.13 percent but the 14-day rate rose 8 bps to 3.23 percent. China reported a trade deficit of $884 million in March as a forecast-busting 14.1 percent year-on-year surge in imports eclipsed export growth of 10 percent. "Money supply still slightly exceeds demand for now," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "This is a continuation of general easy money conditions in the markets this year, supported by a willingness to lend based on optimism over future supply, partly from the central bank," the trader said. On Tuesday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a net 11 billion yuan ($1.8 billion) into the markets through open market operations. According to Reuters calculations based on official data, another 105 billion yuan worth of central bank bills are set to mature in April, which will also inject funds. However, the markets will see major cash outflows in April and May as companies make tax payments, traders said. In those two months last year, firms paid a combined 700 billion yuan in taxes, Reuters calculated based on official data. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.2047 3.2704 - 6.57 7-day SHIBOR 3.2170 3.2880 - 7.10 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - Capital inflows spur tightening worries - Markets spin on liquidity switches - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity, but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Richard Borsuk)