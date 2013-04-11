* Key 7-day money rate slumped 19 bps to 3.02 pct

By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney

SHANGHAI, April 11 China's money rates fell on Thursday after stronger-than-expected bank lending data showed capital continued to flow into China's money markets in March.

Chinese banks extended 1.06 trillion yuan ($171.2 billion) of new local currency loans in March, well above market expectations for 850 billion yuan and sharply higher than the previous month, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The broad money supply (M2) rose 15.7 percent last month from a year earlier, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn, overshooting market expectations of a 14.6 percent rise.

"Both new lending and M2 in March are stronger than expected. I guess that may reflect rising capital inflows from abroad," said Zhou Hao, china economist at ANZ in Shanghai.

However, most market players did not expect any monetary policy changes in the near term.

"Volatile capital flows have made central bankers' jobs increasingly difficult, and hence, we expect the PBOC to rely on more nimble monetary tools such as OMO (open market operations) to control liquidity, rather than interest rates," Connie Tse, an economist in Singapore, said in a research note to clients.

Indeed, China's central bank drained a net 17 billion yuan ($2.7 billion)from the market this week, an eighth weekly net drain, even though the central bank bills start to mature this week.

The benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate slumped 19 basis points to 3.03 percent by midday, while the overnight rate dropped 6 bps to 2.07 percent and the 14-day rate dipped 3 bps to 3.19 percent.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.0223 3.2100 -18.77 7-day SHIBOR 3.2170 3.2880 -7.10 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

