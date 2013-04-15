* Key 7-day money rate inches up 1 bp to 2.96 pct * China's GDP unexpectedly drops to 7.7 pct y/y in Q1 * Market players expect no policy changes for now * Tax payment could cause temporary rise in money rates By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, April 15 Chinese money rates were little changed on Monday after China's economic growth in the first quarter was slower than expected, with the central bank expected to keep monetary policy stable to support the economy. China's economic recovery unexpectedly stumbled in the first three months of 2013 as the annual rate of growth eased back to 7.7 percent from the 7.9 percent pace set in the final quarter of 2012, the National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Monday. That was weaker than a Reuters poll consensus forecast for an 8.0 percent expansion. "The economic situation is worse than my expectations, which could guide the central bank to keep monetary policy stable in the near term to support the economy," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. Dealers said money conditions were unlikely change much for now, but a tax payment could cause a temporary rise in rates during the end of April. Traders said markets can expect major cash outflows in April and May as companies make tax payments. In those two months last year, firms paid a combined 700 billion yuan ($113 billion) in taxes, according to a Reuters calculation based on official data. The benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate inched up 1 basis point to 2.96 percent by midday, while the overnight rate rose 3 bps to 2.05 percent and the 14-day rate fell to 3.03 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.9597 2.9473 +1.24 7-day SHIBOR 2.9810 2.9700 +1.10 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - Markets spin on liquidity switches - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity, but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)