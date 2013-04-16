* Key 7-day money rate rise 6.21 bps to 3.03 pct * C.bank drains 58 bln yuan via open market operation By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, April 16 China's money rates moved in a small range on Tuesday as the central bank's open market operations signaled its intention to keep money conditions comfortable in the near term. The benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate rose six basis points to 3.03 percent by midday, while the overnight rate slipped three bps to 2.02 percent, and the 14-day rate fell 1.38 bps to 3.05 percent. China's central bank drained 58 billion yuan ($9.4 billion)from the money markets through 28-day bond repurchase agreements on Tuesday, traders said. But with a combined 39 billion yuan in central bank repos and bills maturing on Tuesday, the net result was an injection of 19 billion yuan into the markets, according to Reuters calculations. Maturing bills and repos will inject 87 billion yuan into the banking system for the entire week. But traders said the money rates could rise in coming days as they expect major deposit outflows in April and May due to corporate tax payments. In those two months last year, firms paid a combined 700 billion yuan ($113 billion) in taxes, according to a Reuters calculation based on official data. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.0346 2.9725 +6.21 7-day SHIBOR 3.0440 2.9810 +6.30 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - Markets spin on liquidity switches - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity, but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)