* Key 7-day money rate falls to 10-week low at 2.77 pct * Banks pay regular reserve requirement ratios By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, May 15 China's money rates fell further on Wednesday, with the key seven-day money rate hitting a 10-week low on easy liquidity caused by capital inflows into a strengthening local currency and fund injections by the central bank. The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo fell 3 basis points to 2.77 percent by midday, its lowest level since early March. The 14-day rate was down to 2.88 percent from Tuesday's 2.94 percent, but the overnight rate rose slightly to 2.26 percent from 2.25 percent. The central bank turned to injecting money during open market operations in late April as data showed China's economic recovery wobbling. At the same time, hot money inflows pouring into the country to bet on an ongoing yuan rally have also supplied liquidity to the market. Banks must adjust their reserve balances with the central bank on the 5th, 15th and 25th day of each month in order to meet regulatory requirements, which usually puts upward pressure on money rates as banks sequester cash, but there was no sign of any tightness on Wednesday. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.7687 2.7954 -2.67 7-day SHIBOR 2.7670 2.7740 -0.70 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China opens new front in war as yuan speculation distorts export data - China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary tightening - Markets spin on liquidity switches - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - Long-term Chinese govt bond yields slumped amid doubts on growth GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has flattened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)