* Key 7-day money rate rises 2 bps to 4.40 pct * One-day repo rate jumps 34 bps to 3.39 pct * C.bank injects 101 bln yuan via open market on Tuesday By Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada SHANGHAI, May 21 China's key seven-day money rates extended their rise on Tuesday due to tight liquidity conditions caused by tax payments by companies. However, gains were capped after the People's Bank of China drained only a total of 19 billion yuan in central bank three-month bills and 28-day repos, compared with 120 billion yuan of bills maturing, meaning it injected a net 101 billion yuan on Tuesday. The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo rose 2 basis points (bps) to 4.40 percent, from 4.38 percent on Monday, while the 14-day rate gained 7 bps from Monday's 4.34 percent. The overnight rate jumped to 3.39 percent from 3.04 percent, catching up on the rally in other repo rates. It rose only around 8 basis points on Monday, when seven-day repo rate jumped around 70 bps. Liquidity is tight because Chinese companies are paying income tax. Chinese firms must pay estimated corporate income tax each month, but must also balance their quarterly and annual taxes during a subsequent grace period. Annual tax payments for the previous year are typically balanced in April and May. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.4002 4.3802 + 2.00 7-day SHIBOR 4.3750 4.2300 +14.50 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. (Editing by Kim Coghill)