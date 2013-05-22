* Key 7-day money rate dives 44 bps to 4.00 pct * Dealers report improving funds in the market * Market remains cautious over tax payment, month-end factor By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, May 22 China's money rates mixed on Wednesday, with the key seven-day repo rate plunging over 40 basis points after a spike on Tuesday as money conditions eased, dealers said. The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo slid to 4.00 percent, down from 4.44 percent on Tuesday, while the overnight rate inched up 2 basis points to 3.44 percent from 3.42 percent, The 14-day rate gained 15 basis points to 4.58 percent from Tuesday's 4.43 percent. "Money conditions are better than yesterday. Big banks are starting to lend funds again," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. But dealers said they still remained cautious over companies' need to sequester cash for upcoming tax payments, which they expect would support relatively high rates in upcoming days. Market players were also focused on whether the bank will continue to issue three-month bills, draining cash out of the system for longer periods of time. On Wednesday morning, the central bank surveyed primary dealers for demand for 28-day repos, 14-day reverse repo and three-month bills. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.0013 4.4423 -44.10 7-day SHIBOR 3.9410 4.3750 -42.30 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China opens new front in war as yuan speculation distorts export data - China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary tightening - Markets spin on liquidity switches - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - Long-term Chinese govt bond yields slumped amid doubts on growth GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has flattened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)