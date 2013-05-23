* Key 7-day money rate rises 18 bps to 4.21 pct * Dealers see continuing caution on lending By Chen Yixin and Adam Jourdan SHANGHAI, May 23 China's key money rates rebounded on Thursday, shrugging off a net injection of funds from the People's Bank of China, as lenders remained cautious ahead of the month-end and scheduled corporate tax payments. The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo rebounded 18 basis points to 4.21 percent around midday, up from 4.03 percent on Wednesday, while the shortest overnight rate jumped 22 basis points to 3.70 percent from 3.48 percent, the highest level in four weeks. The 14-day rate gained 15 basis points to 4.74 percent from Wednesday's 4.59 percent. "Money conditions are better than before, but (people) still remain cautious over lending funds, so prices remain high," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. China's central bank injected a net 128 billion yuan into the market this week, the largest injection since early February. Dealers said money rates may remain at a high level as market funds come under pressure from month-end demand. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.2096 4.0287 +18.09 7-day SHIBOR 4.1920 3.9520 +24.00 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China opens new front in war as yuan speculation distorts export data - China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary tightening - Markets spin on liquidity switches - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - Long-term Chinese govt bond yields slumped amid doubts on growth GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has flattened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Richard Borsuk)