* Key 7-day money rate dives 55 bps to 3.54 pct * Dealers report market is more liquid * C.bank drain 12 bln yuan via 28-day repo By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, May 28 China's key seven-day money rate dived more than 50 basis points on Tuesday as money conditions improved despite demand for cash to make tax payments, dealers said. "The slump in the 7-day rate surprised me, but it's clear that money conditions are much better," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Beijing. But he and several other dealers said money rates are likely to remain unstable due to month-end factors, and they speculated there could be another rebound before the beginning of June. The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo dived 55 basis points to 3.54 percent around midday, down from 4.09 percent on Monday, while the shortest overnight rate fell 22 bps to 3.35 percent from 3.57 percent. The 14-day rate dropped 12 basis points to 3.78 percent from Monday's 3.90 percent. The central bank only drained 12 billion yuan ($1.96 billion) via 28-day repo on Tuesday, indicating that it has no intention to tighten liquidity, dealers said. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.5384 4.0926 -55.42 7-day SHIBOR 3.5030 4.0800 -57.70 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China opens new front in war as yuan speculation distorts export data - China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary tightening - Markets spin on liquidity switches - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - Long-term Chinese govt bond yields slumped amid doubts on growth GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has flattened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.1211 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Richard Borsuk)