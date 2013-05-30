By Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, May 30 China's money rates rose across the board on Thursday as traders said they were increasingly confused by market direction. "Today's rates are really weird," said a dealer at a major Chinese bank in Beijing. "We can feel something is going on." The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo jumped 45 basis points to 4.16 percent around midday, up from 3.71 percent on Wednesday. The shortest overnight rate jumped 35 basis points to 3.40 percent from 3.05 percent. The 14-day rate gained 28 basis points to 4.05 percent from Wednesday's 3.77 percent. Traders had expected rates to be relatively high at the end of the month given upcoming tax payments and end-of-month regulatory tests of deposit ratios, both of which cause banks to sequester cash. But traders say the current environment has grown unpredictable. A private purchasing managers survey last week showed China's industrial activity shrank for the first time in seven months in May, causing economists to question whether China will meet its 7.5 percent GDP growth target this year. Traders speculated that Beijing might even cut interest rates before the end of the year. However, at the same time energetic non-bank forms of credit have shown signs of unhealthy growth, channeling funds into real estate and currency speculation instead of business investment. So far Beijing has relied on administrative methods to arrest the trend, but it also has the option of tightening the cash supply in the interbank market. Traders say market rumours are starting to circulate that Beijing may be turning toward a tighter policy stance. The bank reintroduced 3-month bills in early May, the first sign that the bank was trying to mop up extra funds in the market. The interest rate swap (IRS) curve moved downward and flattened out between late March and early May, showing investors betting that the central bank would keep money conditions relatively accomodative to support economic recovery. The curve has lifted across the board since, showing that the market is backing away from expectations of loosening. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.1583 3.7087 +44.96 7-day SHIBOR 4.1440 3.6700 +47.40 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China opens new front in war as yuan speculation distorts export data - China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary tightening - Markets spin on liquidity switches - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - Long-term Chinese govt bond yields slumped amid doubts on growth GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has flattened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Kim Coghill)