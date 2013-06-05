* Money rates hover around high levels * 7-day repo at 4.77 pct; overnight at 4.68 pct * Coming holiday, RRR payments increase cash demand * Concern that c.bank fine-tuning may cause tightening By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, June 5 China's money rates rose slightly and hovered around high levels on Wednesday, reflecting strong fund demand in advance of a holiday next week, dealers said. Dealers said there was huge cash demand ahead of the Dragon Boat Festival, for which the interbank market will be closed from Monday through Wednesday. Banks usually prepare liquidity in the run-up to such holidays to meet spot cash demand, putting temporary upward pressure on rates. Regular payments into banks' reserve accounts at the central bank to meet the required reserve ratio (RRR) also contributed to Wednesday's strong cash demand. "Big banks are not willing to lend funds, so money is quite tight in the market," said a dealer at a city bank in Shanghai. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate rose by three basis points to 4.77 percent around midday. The overnight rate rose by 14 basis points to 4.68 percent, while the 14-day rate gained 7 basis points to 4.90 percent. Beyond temporary factors, the rise in rates in recent days has sparked market worries that the People's Bank of China is "fine-tuning" the interbank market. The central bank has been draining funds to put upward pressure on rates as part of a campaign to slow unhealthy forms of credit growth that appear to be fueling financial speculation rather than real investment. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.7695 4.7421 +2.74 7-day SHIBOR 4.7390 4.7160 +2.30 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China opens new front in war as yuan speculation distorts export data - China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary tightening - Markets spin on liquidity switches - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - Long-term Chinese govt bond yields slumped amid doubts on growth GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has flattened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Richard Borsuk)