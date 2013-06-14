* PBOC signals shift towards tight liquidity policy * Market now sees no monetary easing at least until Q4 * Benchmark 7-day repo rate hits highest since early 2012 * Govt bond auction fails, first time since mid-2011 By Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, June 14 China's short-term funding costs jumped to their highest levels since early 2012 on Friday, as a hardline stance by the central bank against injecting liquidity has forced the market to reverse expectations of monetary easing, traders said. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate jumped 48 basis points to 6.87 percent by midday, its highest since Jan 2012. The overnight repo rate rose 8 bps to 7.02 percent, while the 14-day rate surged 44 bps to 7.65 percent. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) in recent weeks has refusd to inject cash into the market on a large scale, even as money rates rose steadily from recent lows hit in mid-May. Traders interpreted the central bank's non-action as a signal that authorities plan to keep liquidity relatively tight. The PBOC's hawkish position reverses expectations -- widely-held as recently as last month -- that the bank would ease monetary policy in the wake of a slew of interest rate cuts by global central banks earlier this year. Market players have become cautious about offering interbank loans, as they now expect monetary easing will not occur until at least the fourth quarter of this year, traders said. "With cash demand from the real economy still weak due to the slower-than-expected recovery, authorities may be worried about a liquidity trap," said a senior trader at a Chinese state-owned bank in Beijing, referring to a phenomenon in which the impact of monetary loosening evaporates when demand in the real economy is weak. "Now the market believes the PBOC is unlikely to change its recent hardline stance, at least for the third quarter." Reflecting the continued tightness, China's Ministry of Finance failed to sell the full 15 billion yuan ($2.45 billion) worth of government bills scheduled to be sold at auction on Friday -- the first time that the ministry failed to auction all its debt since July 2011. Traders said that with the quarter-end approaching, when banks traditionally try to boost deposit totals to prettify their financial statements to shareholders and regulators, liquidity could remain tight through end-June or early July. Contrary to traders' views, some analysts believe the central bank will still come to the market's rescue, unwilling to let rates stay at current levels for much longer, especially as the macro-economy shows signs of weakness. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 6.8727 6.3884 +48.43 7-day SHIBOR 6.8110 6.0800 +73.10 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China opens new front in war as yuan speculation distorts export data - China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary tightening - Markets spin on liquidity switches - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - Long-term Chinese govt bond yields slumped amid doubts on growth GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has flattened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.134 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)