* Overnight rate falls 219 bps to 4.84 percent * Refunds on required reserve deposits boost liquidity * But seven-day, 14-day and longer rates still sky high * Banks focused on securing funding for quarter-end period * Sharp decline in forex inflows hits liquidity By Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, June 17 China's overnight funding rate fell to its lowest level in two weeks on Monday, as a severe liquidity strain afflicting the money market eased, but longer-term rates remained at historically high levels due a sharp decline in foreign capital inflows. The weighted-average, one-day bond repurchase rate dropped to 4.73 percent on Monday morning, down from 7.03 percent on Friday. The drop represents a significant improvement in conditions compared to last week, when some institutions were desperate for immediate cash simply to meet current liquidity needs. But the benchmark seven-day repo rate barely budged from last week's extremely high levels, reaching 6.85 percent on a weighted-average basis, compared to 6.90 percent on Friday. Traders and analysts say an abrupt slowdown in foreign exchange inflows is a major factor contributing to the lack of liquidity. Data released on Friday showed that Chinese banks, including the central bank, purchased only 66.9 billion yuan ($10.9 billion) in foreign exchange in May, down from 294.4 billion in April and a record-high 683.7 billion in January. Forex purchases by the central bank add to China's domestic base money supply, increasing interbank liquidity. The continuation of high rates also reflects uncertainty about whether the central bank will inject funds into the market more actively this week. So far, it has not acted aggressively to ease the funding stresses. The People's Bank of China injected a net 92 billion yuan ($15.0 billion) into the market last week, a small amount relative to the severity of the funding strain. Moreover, the injection occurred entirely via the maturity of bills and repos issued in previous weeks. The bank did not actively inject cash by issuing reverse repos, as many market participants had hoped. This week, with only 32 billion yuan in bills and repos due to mature, the PBOC will have little choice but to resort to reverse repos or other measures if it wants to ease funding conditions significantly. An article on Monday in a PBOC-backed newspaper, the Financial Times, quoted unidentified sources as saying that overall liquidity in the interbank market was sufficient but that some individual banks were suffering liquidity problems because they had relied too heavily on short-term interbank funding and exceeded regulatory caps on landing. The sources said the PBOC would not step in to provide liquidity to individual banks that had behaved irresponsibly. With the drop in overnight rates, traders say the market's focus has now shifted to the challenge of securing funds for the cross-month period from end-June to early July. Banks traditionally push to attract deposits at the end of each month, and particularly at the end of each quarter, to prettify their quarterly financial statements for regulators, shareholders, and internal evaluations. The 14-day repo rate dropped to 6.4697 percent on Monday from 7.68 percent on Friday, while the 21-day rate fell to 6.44 percent from 8.27 percent. RESERVE DEPOSITS Traders also said the improvement in overnight liquidity reflects a reduction in the funds that banks are required to hold at the central bank in order to comply with the required reserve ratio (RRR) after June 15. Banks are required to adjust the balance of reserve held at the central bank on the fifth, 15th, and 25th of each month in line with changes in the balance of their customer deposits. Banks typically rush to attract short-term deposits at the end of each month to prettify their month-end deposit totals. That requires them to add to reserve deposits on the fifth of each month. But many short-term deposits typically flow back out into wealth management products in the early days of each months. Banks then receive RRR refunds on the 15th in line with the decrease in deposits. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 6.8746 6.9016 -2.70 7-day SHIBOR 6.8480 6.8110 +3.70 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China opens new front in war as yuan speculation distorts export data - China seeks to curb speculative flows without monetary tightening - Markets spin on liquidity switches - Non-bank financing to rise in 2013 DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: FX purchases are main source if liquidity injection in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - Long-term Chinese govt bond yields slumped amid doubts on growth GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has flattened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.1308 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Kim Coghill)