SHANGHAI, June 21 China's main money rate slumped in early trade on Friday as a market liquidity squeeze eased amid talk that the central bank had given "window guidance" to major state banks to offer cash, traders said.

The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate tumbled 351 basis points to 8.12 percent, while other tenors also plunged, with the overnight repo rate falling 378 bps to 7.96 percent.

