BRIEF-Dominik Dymecki appointed Quark Ventures' new CEO
* Adrian Dzielnicki has resigned as the company's chairman of the supervisory board (CEO)
SHANGHAI, June 21 China's main money rate slumped in early trade on Friday as a market liquidity squeeze eased amid talk that the central bank had given "window guidance" to major state banks to offer cash, traders said.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate tumbled 351 basis points to 8.12 percent, while other tenors also plunged, with the overnight repo rate falling 378 bps to 7.96 percent.
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau)
NEW YORK, March 2 Trading volume for emerging market credit default swaps fell 19 percent in the fourth quarter from the previous period, dropping to $306 billion, according to a survey of 13 major dealers released on Thursday.
March 2 The Institute of International Finance said on Thursday that Robin Brooks, formerly at Goldman Sachs, will take over as the bank lobbying organization's managing director and chief economist.