By Gabriel Wildau and Lu Jianxin
SHANGHAI, June 26 China's short-term borrowing
rates fell for a fourth day on Wednesday morning after the
central bank appeared to admit it had underestimated the
severity of a credit crunch last week and had already provided
extraordinary support to some institutions.
In an unusual statement late on Tuesday, the central bank
signalled that while it was ready to act again as the lender of
last resort for banks caught in a short-term squeeze, it was not
changing its stance of tightening market conditions as it seeks
to rein in sharp growth in informal lending.
"Market liquidity shortage has not reversed dramatically
despite the PBOC's softened stance, and isn't expected to
improve much until mid-July," said a money-market dealer at a
Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.
"The PBOC said it had offered liquidity to some banks, but
few in the market know which banks obtained the help."
The benchmark seven-day repo rate fell
slightly to 7.20 percent on a weighted-average basis, down from
7.44 percent on Tuesday. The overnight repo rate
fell 31 basis points to 5.51 percent.
Stocks were weaker, however, with the CSI300 of
the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen listings down 0.8 percent in
early deals.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on Tuesday it would
actively inject cash "based on the market's actual situation"
and would "adjust banking system liquidity in a timely manner".
Such commitments contrast with the PBOC's stance last week,
when it withdrew funds from the market even as short-term
lending rates rocketed upwards.
"Market sentiment has apparently improved somewhat, although
the PBOC is still expected to stick to relatively tight
liquidity policy," said a dealer at a major state-owned bank in
Shanghai.
The revelation that the People's Bank of China had supported
unnamed individual institutions came after outages at automatic
teller machines and Point of Sales terminals at two of China's
largest banks caused concern among the public.
At the same time, the PBOC again warned banks that they
needed to manage their liquidity more carefully and protect
against risks of reliance on short-term borrowing.