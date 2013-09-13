* Traders, economists see second month-end crash crisis unlikely * Seasonal factors putting upward pressure on rates * Shadow banking roars back in August * Positive econ readings relaxing market By Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Sept 13 China's money rates rose slightly this week after the central bank executed a net drain from money markets for the second consecutive week, with market participants debating whether another cash crunch, similar to that in late June, might be in the offing. The volume-weighted price for the benchmark seven-day bond repurchase contract rose by nearly 10 basis points (bps) to 3.57 percent, while the 14-day rate gained 12.4 bps to 3.85 percent. The overnight rate, however, remained relatively flat, gaining 2 basis points to 2.98 percent. Traders consider rates in the neighborhood of 3 percent indicative of relatively accommodative liquidity conditions. The June squeeze was engineered by the People's Bank of China to warn commercial banks away from using short-term borrowing in the interbank money market to paper over high-risk shadow lending. It pushed up short-term rates as high as 30 percent for a short period of time -- startling investors at home and abroad -- and resulted in a subsequent dramatic drop in the issuance of corporate bonds, trust loans and bankers acceptance notes as bankers hit the brakes. But shadow banking recovered strongly in August, nearly doubling from its July figure to 1.57 trillion yuan ($256.62 billion), although still far short of the record high of 2.55 trillion yuan it hit in March. The recovery of such alternative funding channels, in combination with news that regulators are quietly allowing listed Chinese firms to return to tap capital markets through private placements and share reissuances, have convinced many traders and economists that regulators are easing off. "There will be some upward pressure on rates toward the month end, that's entirely reasonable," said a trader at a major state-owned bank in Shanghai. "But I think the market will stay relatively flat and stable going forward." Not all traders were so sanguine. Another trader at a Chinese bank said she was concerned that although short-term rates were stable for now, the confluence of two separate official holidays in late September and early October, combined with pressure to set aside cash for the quarter-end reporting period in September, made for unpredictable conditions. Bank of America Merrill Lynch economists Xiaojia Zhi and Ting Lu argued the PBOC is unlikely to cause or allow another radical spike in rates so close to opening of the 3rd Plenary Session of the Chinese Communist Party in November. They also noted that intensified fiscal spending in September will help alleviate any tightness as the finance ministry transfers over 400 billion yuan into the commercial banking system. "In our view, it's extremely unlikely for China to have another interbank liquidity crunch in the near future," they wrote in a research note distributed to clients this week. "The Chinese government has both the willingness and capability to deliver a stable interbank market." The PBOC has continued to closely manage liquidity, moving again to reissue 85.1 billion yuan worth of maturing three-year bills on Monday to keep the cash out of the system. It issued 20 billion yuan in reverse repos, resulting in a negligible net drain of 1.1 billion yuan from the market this week. Improving macroeconomic conditions have convinced many in the wider financial community that the world's second-largest economy is starting to turn the corner. Several investment banks upgraded near-term forecasts for China's growth after a run of strong data for August, including factory output and exports, and many now have full-year growth above the official target of 7.5 percent. A research report by Credit Agricole CIB argued the new data might cause Chinese interest rate swap curves to steepen going forward compared to its peers. "This can be achieved by higher long-end rates on a better growth outlook, or lower front-end rates on easier liquidity condition, or both," the authors wrote. An auction of 30-year finance ministry bonds on Friday morning returned a yield of 4.76 percent, beating expectations and setting a record high for that tenor. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo CN1DRP=CFXS 2.98 2.09 7-day repo CN7DRP=CFXS 3.57 9.54 14-day repo CN14DRP=CFXS 3.85 12.4 7-day SHIBOR SHICNYSWD= 3.49 2.5 * The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps)* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 2.9225 8 year benchmark deposit 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 4.3 -130 1 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R1Y= 4.13 -113 *The 2 yr IRS spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. . Other spreads refer to the 7-day repo rate. 5-YR GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Instrument RIC Rate Change (weekly, bps) Dec 2013 5 yr CTFZ3 93.79 -55.24 Mar 2014 5 yr CTFH4 93.89 -59.52 Jun 2014 5 yr CTFM4 93.97 -61.06 Factbox on government bond futures: ($1 = 6.1180 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Steven Bian and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)