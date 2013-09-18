* Benchmark govt bond futures hit record high * Market expects potential lower interest rates in a few months * Money rates mixed, liquidity supply relatively good * Repeat of late-June cash crunch seen as unlikely By Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, Sept 18 China's main government bond futures contract hit a record high this week as traders expect the central bank may loosen policy in response to Fed tapering, while money market rates remained relatively stable, with traders saying another quarter-end fund squeeze is unlikely. The benchmark December 2013 five-year contract rose as high as 94.558 yuan ($15.45) on Tuesday, its highest level since China relaunched trading of government bond futures in early September following an 18-year ban. The price rise reflects expectations that government bond rates will fall over the next three months. Open interest also reached a record high of 5,022 lots on the day. The contract staged a correction to change hands around 94.23 on Wednesday. Chinese financial markets will be closed on Thursday and Friday for the Mid-Autumn Festival. Other futures contracts <0#CTF:> also approached all-time highs on Tuesday before correcting slightly on Wednesday. China's capital controls would blunt the impact on Chinese financial markets from an anticipated reduction of the U.S. Federal Reserve's quantitative easing programme. Still, traders see potential for an impact on future monetary policy. Traders said the rally in the three-month government futures contract reflected market expectations that Fed tapering may lead to reduced capital inflows to China and other emerging markets, increasing the possibility of monetary easing by the People's Bank of China. "The QE reduction and eventual exit won't have a rapid, direct impact on China's economy and markets because of capital controls," said a dealer at an Asian bank in Shanghai. "But a longer-term impact will be less money flowing into Chinese markets. That is likely to push the (PBOC) towards an easier stance in monetary policy." NO CASH CRUNCH EXPECTED Money market rates were mixed this week after the PBOC conducted a net drain from money markets for the third straight week. But market participants believe that a cash crunch like the one that slammed markets in late June is unlikely. The volume-weighted average price for the benchmark seven-day bond repurchase contract rose 28 basis points to 3.79 percent by midday on Wednesday from last Friday's close. However, the 14-day rate dropped 6 bps to 3.96 percent while the overnight rate was down 2 bps at 3.56 percent. Traders consider rates in the neighbourhood of 3 percent indicative of relatively accommodative liquidity conditions in normal times. But at the end of a quarter, when banks prepare extra cash to meet regulatory checks, rates as high as 4 to 5 percent will still imply a reasonable supply of liquidity. The June cash squeeze was engineered by the PBOC to warn commercial banks away from using short-term borrowing in the interbank money market to finance high-risk shadow lending. Short-term rates soared as high as 30 percent for a short period of time - startling investors at home and abroad, roiling global markets and pushing China's stock market down by as much as 20 percent in less than a month from late May. But the central bank has since become more generous in offering liquidity to the interbank market and has pledged to communicate more actively with market players to better manage expectations, traders said. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, (pct) bps)** 1-day repo 3.5651 -2.43 7-day repo 3.7907 +27.97 7-day SHIBOR 3.7490 +17.90 *The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Wednesday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr (pct) official deposit rate* (bps) 2-yr IRS based on 1- 2.8480 -15.20 year deposit rate Change (week-on-week, bps) 5-yr IRS based on 4.1850 -10.50 7-day repo *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. 5 YEAR GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Contract RIC Price Change (weekly, (yuan) bps) 3-Dec CTFZ3 94.230 +46.20 4-Mar CTFH4 94.334 +45.00 4-Jun CTFM4 94.396 +42.60 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - Govt bond futures market to start with a whimper, not a bang - In wake of cash crunch, PBOC commits to transparency but quietly tightens grip - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash squeeze - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Rise in fiscal deposits slams liquidity in July link.reuters.com/pem75t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Chinese government bond curve steepens as growth fears ease GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve steepens as growth prospects improve GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corporate bond spreads narrowed on improving growth outlook GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money outflows reached record high in July GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Chris Gallagher)