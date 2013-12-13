* PBOC skips open market ops, allows second drain * Tighter conditions pushing bond yields to record levels * Bank lending, shadow banking growth beat expectations By Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Dec 13 China's short-term money rates slid again this week as year-end inflows from fiscal revenues eased liquidity conditions, but longer-term yields hit record highs, showing the increasing anxiety in fixed income markets. China's benchmark liquidity indicator, the seven-day repo , had declined nearly 24 basis points by midday Friday to 4.31 percent, down from the previous Friday's close. Other short-term tenors posted similar declines, even though the People's Bank of China (PBOC) abstained from open market operations this week, allowing 37 billion yuan ($6 billion) to drain out of the system. The drain's impact was offset by fiscal revenues flowing into the money supply from the Ministry of Finance, a phenomenon that occurs towards the end of every year. Analysts and traders say the PBOC is clearly moving to increase net funding costs as it attempts to deleverage the Chinese economy, focusing in particular on suppressing shadow banking activities -- trying to rely mostly on the interbank market to do so. "As intended by the central bank, the interbank market has tightened since March as short-term interbank rates have risen by 135bp in the past seven months," wrote Mike Werner and Hua Cheng of Bernstein Research in a note sent to clients on Friday. "This has resulted in a sharp slowdown in half-on-half growth of shadow financing from 20 percent to 8 percent over the past six months." Bond prices dramatically reflect the trend. On Friday, an auction of three-month bills issued by the Ministry of Finance yielded a whopping 4.8690 percent, the highest of any finance ministry bill issued this year. On Wednesday, an auction of seven-year bonds by the Ministry of Finance returned a yield of 4.62 percent, a nine-year high, while an earlier auction of three-month deposits on Tuesday set a rollicking all-time high of 6.3 percent. At the same time, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday that average yields on trust loan products -- assets which comprise the backbone of China's burgeoning wealth-management product industry -- crossed 9 percent in November, their highest point this year. (The wealth-management product industry is itself a major component of shadow banking.) However, new bank lending and total social financing beat expectations in November, official data showed, with broad money supply growth (M2) looking to surpass the PBOC's target by the end of the year. (Total social financing is a homemade indicator that measures all forms of credit creation in the economy, including shadow banking.) TSF jumped to 1.23 trillion yuan in November versus 856.4 billion yuan the month before, implying that non-bank-loan forms of funding comprised nearly half of all credit creation in November, compared to 40 percent in October. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo CN1DRP=CFXS 3.44 -20.05 7-day repo CN7DRP=CFXS 4.31 -23.94 14-day repo CN14DRP=CFXS 4.41 -54.46 7-day SHIBOR SHICNYSWD= 4.30 -25 *The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps)* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 2.98 -2 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 4.8217 182 1 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R1Y= 4.6967 170 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Instrument RIC Rate Change (weekly, bps) Dec 2013 5 yr CTFZ3 91.02 -51.05 Mar 2014 5 yr CTFH4 91.57 -54.75 Jun 2014 5 yr CTFM4 92.03 -52.73 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - Record-high Chinese debt yields highlight anxiety, buying opportunity - China regulator drafts new rules to tame shadow banking - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark rate spike - Unprecedented securitisation plan aims to slow rapid money growth - China investors face bumpy ride as reform speculation intensifies DATA POINTS - Flows of external liquidity into China's money market GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve steepens as growth fears ease GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve steepens as growth prospects improve GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp bond spreads widen on rate reform prospects GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - China hot money tracker: Hot money returned to China in Sept after two months of outflows GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.0711 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Eric Meijer)