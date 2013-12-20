SHANGHAI, Dec 20 China's money rates shot upward this week after the central bank abstained from conducting open market operations even in the face of strong cash demand, with some rates at their highest levels since a dramatic cash crunch in June. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo CN1DRP=CFXS 4.91 146.12 7-day repo CN7DRP=CFXS 8.21 390.55 14-day repo CN14DRP=CFXS 7.40 297.51 7-day SHIBOR SHICNYSWD= 7.65 335.4 *The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps) 2 yr IRS based on CNABAD2YF= 2.98 -2 1-year benchmark* 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 5.02 202 1 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R1Y= 5.03 203 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Instrument RIC Rate Change (weekly, bps) Dec 2013 5 yr CTFZ3 91.02 -51.05 Mar 2014 5 yr CTFH4 91.43 -21.10 Jun 2014 5 yr CTFM4 91.90 -18.23 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China money rates spike again despite c.bank effort to calm market - China regulator drafts new rules to tame shadow banking - Unprecedented securitisation plan aims to slow rapid money growth - China investors face bumpy ride as reform speculation intensifies DATA POINTS - Flows of external liquidity into China's money market GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve steepens as growth fears ease GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve steepens as growth prospects improve GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp bond spreads widen on rate reform prospects GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - China hot money tracker: Hot money returned to China in Sept after two months of outflows GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>