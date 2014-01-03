* Liquidity improves after year-end cash demand met * C.bank seen keeping tight money stance through H1 * Improved cash conditions might last only 2 weeks * Periodic squeezes expected, next could be in late Jan By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Jan 3 China's money rates have fallen for a second week in a row, with liquidity conditions improved after banks met year-end regulatory requirements including a 75 percent loan-to-deposit ratio. But the rates remained at elevated levels and could rebound again later this month as dealers expect the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to maintain its tight money stance to force banks to de-leverage their interbank business, traders said. "Improved cash conditions are expected to last only about two weeks," said a trader at an Asian bank in Shanghai. "In the second half of January, the markets are likely to see another cash squeeze as the PBOC is expected to stick to its tight liquidity policy, which is likely to cause periodical squeezes in the new year," the trader said. China's benchmark money market rate, the seven-day bond repurchase rate, was at 4.71 percent on a weighted-average basis by midday on Friday, falling 39 basis points from the end of last week, while the overnight repo slumped 41 bps to 2.98 percent. Demand for cash in China's money markets typically spikes at the end of each quarter, and especially at the end of the half- year and year's end, as banks try to attract extra deposits to dress up their quarterly financial statements. Major holidays also play an important role. China's Spring Festival, or Lunar New Year, will begin on Jan. 31. January is also a month during which companies start paying income and other taxes for the previous year. The PBOC engineered two interbank market squeezes in June and December, refusing to aid the banks with large cash injections to cope with elevated seasonal demand. The refusal reflected the PBOC's unhappiness with how little progress banks made after getting an official appeal to trim interbank positions to improve their financial health, traders say. As a sign it will continue a tight liquidity policy, the central bank didn't undertake any open market operations this week, letting maturing reverse repos drain a net 29 billion yuan ($4.79 billion) from the money markets. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 2.98 -41 7-day repo 4.71 -39 14-day repo 5.50 -61 7-day SHIBOR 4.71 -36 *The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) at midday Friday ** Compared to the VWAP at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps)* 2 yr IRS based on 1 3.0084 +0.84 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap 5.34 +134 1 yr 7-day repo swap 5.24 +124 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Instrument RIC Price Change (weekly, pct) Mar 2014 5 yr 91.300 -0.24 Jun 2014 5 yr 91.832 -0.24 Sep 2014 5 yr 92.206 -0.27 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown - China regulator drafts new rules to tame shadow banking - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark rate spike - Unprecedented securitisation plan aims to slow rapid money growth - China investors face bumpy ride as reform speculation intensifies DATA POINTS - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - China hot money tracker: Large hot money inflows to China in late 2013 GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Richard Borsuk)