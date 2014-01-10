By Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Jan 10 China's money rates slid steadily this week even though the central bank continued to hold off on injecting cash through open market operations, which dealers attributed to a temporarily relaxation of liquidity conditions as demand for cash eased. The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo rate declined by nearly 70 basis points this week to 4.03 percent on Friday afternoon, and other popular traded tenors also declined. However, dealers remain uneasy over the potential impact the relaunch of initial public offerings (IPOs) and the coming Lunar New Year holiday week will have on money rates toward the end of the month, and this has put upward pressure on interest rate swaps. "New IPO issues are a worrying factor. Nobody knows how big the impact will be, but it's in the background," said a trader at a state-owned bank in Shanghai. Dealers' concerns are technical in nature, related to the way IPO subscriptions are handled. In most cases, subscription funds for IPOs are put in escrow for a short period of time prior to the actual listing on the exchange. When IPOs are very large - such as the pending one of Shaanxi Coal, which aims to raise 9.8 billion yuan ($1.62 billion) - they can put major pressure on short-term cash supply, pumping up short-term rates. That, combined with signs the central bank is willing to tolerate frequent spikes in short-term rates in the service of getting shadow banking under control, has dealers speculating another crunch may come in late January. Spikes occurred in June, October and December. Five-year default swaps in China are trading at nearly 90 basis points, their highest since September, and have risen by 20 bps during the past three weeks. The Lunar New Year holiday, which will see financial markets close for a week, puts massive pressure on the banking system's cash supply as families withdraw money for travel, gifts and banquets. This year, markets will be closed from Jan. 31 through Feb. 6. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo CN1DRP=CFXS 2.75 -17.59 7-day repo CN7DRP=CFXS 4.03 -67.04 14-day repo CN14DRP=CFXS 4.74 -76.14 7-day SHIBOR SHICNYSWD= 4.04 -67 *The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps) 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 3.0011 0 year benchmark* 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 5.1 210 1 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R1Y= 4.99 199 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Instrument RIC Rate Change (weekly, bps) Mar 2014 5 yr CTFH4 91.50 -7.34 Jun 2014 5 yr CTFM4 92.05 -4.18 Sep 2014 5 yr CTFU4 92.36 -5.44 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China default swaps flash amber as heavy bond supplies loom - Market braces for bouts of tight liquidity in 2014 - China regulator drafts new rules to tame shadow banking - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark rate spike - China investors face bumpy ride as reform speculation intensifies DATA POINTS - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - China hot money tracker: Large hot money inflows to China in late 2013 GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.0550 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Shen Yan in BEIJING; Editing by Richard Borsuk)