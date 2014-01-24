SHANGHAI, Jan 24 China's money rates ended the week in mixed territory after the central bank attempted to head off another liquidity crunch on Monday with substantial cash injections, but traders are still anxious about cash supply. Cash conditions relaxed after funds injections by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Tuesday and Thursday, but tightened on Friday, indicating sustained pressure on the interbank market was likely to last into next week. Market watchers said cash has been sucked out of ciruclation by seasonal demand for funds ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year festival in February, combined with a resumption of initial public offerings (IPOs) in China this month. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate stood at 4.5384 by midday, down 67.02 basis points compared to last week's close, and down even more significantly from a high of 6.5920 it hit on Monday. But, commonly traded rates remained up for the week and climbed on Friday despite massive fund injections during open market operations on Tuesday and Thursday. The overnight repo rate rose over 72 basis points to 3.7171 at midday on Friday and 14-day repo stood at 6.8935, a jump of 70.56 bps from the day before and up over a full percentage point week-on-week. This suggests nervousness in the market, even after the central bank injected a net 375 billion yuan during open market operations this week, and some traders suspected that the decline in the seven-day repo rate was not indicative of true market conditions. "The decrease of the seven-day repo rate reflects more the state of short-term liquidity demand over the next two or three days, instead the de facto seven-day transactions which actually steps into the holiday period," said a trader from a city commercial bank in Shanghai. INJECTION SERIES China experienced a series of dramatic cash crunches in the interbank market in 2013, and it appeared another one was on the way on Monday, when the seven-day repo rate again traded at 10 percent at one point. To relax the market, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 375 billion yuan ($61.97 billion) into the interbank market -- 120 billion yuan of which via 21-day reverse repos that will keep cash in the system for the duration of the upcoming holiday week. The central bank also announced that it had provided cash to major banks and smaller financing institutions through the standing lending facility (SLF). But this was the first open market operations this year, and traders believe the PBOC is sticking to its de facto tightening stance in order to discourage risky shadow banking activities and encourage corporate deleveraging. OFFSETTING EFFECTS Liquidity conditions seem to be improved, but not so much that market participants have relaxed their vigilance, given the likelihood that this week's fund injection could be quickly offset by other factors. "Short-term concerns may have been relieved, but the market is still worried about what will happen after the Spring Festival," said a trader from a foreign bank in Shanghai. Some predicted a return to monetary hard-ball after the holiday, as the central bank continues to engineer a long-term rise in money rates to discourage banks from abusing the interbank market to cover their riskiest bets. "Mother Central Bank injected funds, but it is still determined to kill pigs," wrote a commodities trader microblogging under the name Hedge Soldier. By "pigs," he was referring to the commercial bankers dabbling in shadow banking and evading regulations that regulators have been attempting to suppress. "In the new year, she'll be back to killing pigs," Hedge Soldier said. Cash demand for the upcoming holiday is always a major factor in China's money markets this time of year, but in 2014 another factor -- the resumption of IPOs -- has proven a dud so far. IPOs usually require funds to be frozen for short periods of time during the subscription period, and if the IPO is large, the impact of this freeze can impact short-term rates. However, so far the resumption has had little noticeable impact on the money market. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo CN1DRP=CFXS 3.71 72.94 7-day repo CN7DRP=CFXS 4.50 -67.02 14-day repo CN14DRP=CFXS 6.85 114.14 7-day SHIBOR SHICNYSWD= 4.45 -3.27 *The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) at midday Friday ** Compared to the VWAP at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps) 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 2.9878 -1.22 year benchmark * 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 5.0000 200 1 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R1Y= 4.8500 185 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Instrument RIC Rate Change (weekly, bps) Mar 2014 5 yr CTFH4 92.09 47.12 Jun 2014 5 yr CTFM4 92.58 40.15 Sep 2014 5 yr CTFU4 92.79 29.54 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China eases Jan credit squeeze with cash, surprising transparency - Market braces for bouts of tight liquidity in 2014 - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark rate spike DATA POINTS - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - China hot money tracker: Large hot money inflows to China in late 2013 GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.0517 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom and Lu Jianxin; Editing by Pete Sweeney and Simon Cameron-Moore)