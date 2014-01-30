* PBOC injects cash to meet heavy demand ahead of Lunar New Year * But traders fret over 450 bln yuan post-holiday fund drain * C.bank seen guiding money rates higher over medium term * Limited impact seen from Federal Reserve's QE tapering By Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, Jan 30 China's money rates dropped this week as a large fund injection by the central bank helped to offset the traditional spike in cash demand ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday that begins on Friday. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a net 75 billion yuan ($12.4 billion) into the banking system through open market operations on Tuesday, adding to the net 375 billion yuan injection last week. The injections of short-term funds were intended to help banks meet elevated demand from households and firms to pay for holiday gift-giving, celebrations and bonuses. "Today, there are loans available at every maturity, and actually it's not so easy to find borrowers. Some people who don't normally call me got in touch today to ask if I want cash," said a trader at a securities brokerage in east China. The 14-day repo rate, which was heavily traded this week because its maturity extends across the holiday period, soared to 7.03 percent on Wednesday but plunged to around 5.65 percent by midday on Thursday, down from 6.94 percent at Friday's close. The market's focus has now shifted to how the central bank will handle the 450 billion yuan fund withdrawal that will occur after the holiday as the 14- and 21-day reverse repos issued in recent weeks mature. "Regarding post-holiday liquidity, we think it's going to be a neutral tone with a tightening bias. But particularly that first week back when a lot of reverse repos will mature, the central bank will probably do some more reverse repo (fund injections)," said the brokerage trader. Traders don't expect a dramatic impact on Chinese interest rates from the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to further reduce taper its bond buying program, known as quantitative easing (QE), by $10 billion per month. "It's hard to say what the impact of QE (tapering) will be. The main issue after the holiday will be open market operations and how many (reverse repos) get rolled over. I think they'll definitely roll over a bit," said a trader at a large state-owned bank in Beijing." Market sentiment also received a boost this week when a high-yielding investment trust product, which was perched on the edge of default, announced that it would repay investors ahead of the product's Jan. 31 maturity date. Market watchers said that default would have marked a landmark precedent, shattering the widespread perception of implicit guarantees on high-yielding investment products in China's shadow banking sector. That could have sent money-market rates sharply higher on fears of counterparty risk. Still, interbank lending rates remained high by normal standards, with the benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate trading at 4.99 percent on a weighted-average basis near midday on Friday. That compares to an average of 4.13 percent in 2013. The pre-holiday spike in rates this year was also more severe than the comparable period in 2013. The seven-day rate averaged 3.59 percent in the week before the Lunar New Year holiday last year, compared to 5.02 percent this year. That contrast reflects a broader policy shift by the central bank in recent months towards tighter money. The People's Bank of China is using higher interbank interest rates as a tool to control credit growth, especially growth in off-balance-sheet credit that banks often fund with interbank borrowing. China's interbank money market will be closed from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6 for the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday. The market will reopen on Feb. 7 and a weekend session on Feb. 8. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change Pct (weekly, change bps)** 1-day repo CN1DRP=CFXS 3.0195 6.33 -2.14% 7-day repo CN7DRP=CFXS 3.4879 1.34 -0.39% 7-day SHIBOR SHICNYSWD= 3.494 2.5 -0.72% *The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs official 1-yr deposit rate * 2-yr IRS based on 1- 3.03 +0.03 year benchmark 5-yr IRS based on 4.89 n/a 7-day repo *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Contract RIC Rate Change (weekly, bps) Mar 2014 5-yr 92.29 +14.4 Jun 2014 5-yr 92.68 +6.8 Sep 2014 5-yr 92.93 +16.6